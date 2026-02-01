Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesShots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

No injuries were reported, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify suspects. The incident, occurring amidst heightened security concerns following a similar attack on Salman Khan's residence by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:41 AM (IST)

Gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area around midnight on Saturday, triggering an alarm in the neighbourhood after five rounds of firing. 

Juhu police rushed to the spot soon after the incident. No injuries were reported, and residents were found to be safe.

Taking the incident seriously, the Mumbai Police have transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch. Officials are examining the case from multiple angles to determine the motive behind the firing.

CCTV Footage Under Review

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspects involved. The incident comes amid heightened concern after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier attempted to spread fear by firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in a similar manner.

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Firing Mumbai News
