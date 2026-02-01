Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residential building in Mumbai’s Juhu area around midnight on Saturday, triggering an alarm in the neighbourhood after five rounds of firing.

Juhu police rushed to the spot soon after the incident. No injuries were reported, and residents were found to be safe.

Taking the incident seriously, the Mumbai Police have transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch. Officials are examining the case from multiple angles to determine the motive behind the firing.

CCTV Footage Under Review

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the suspects involved. The incident comes amid heightened concern after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had earlier attempted to spread fear by firing at actor Salman Khan’s residence in a similar manner.