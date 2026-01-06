Road Blocked For Booze Party, Man Beaten To Death In Greater Noida

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRoad Blocked For Booze Party, Man Beaten To Death In Greater Noida

Following the incident, angry family members and locals staged a road blockade in protest, which police managed to disperse with difficulty.

By : Ravindra Jayant | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

A shocking incident came to light in Greater Noida on Monday, where a 30-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youths following a minor dispute. The incident occurred after an argument over moving a parked vehicle. Police have taken two accused into custody and said further investigation is underway.

Police officials said strict action would be taken in the case. While two accused have been detained, efforts are on to arrest the remaining suspects.

What Led To Greater Noida Dispute

According to the police, the victim, Harkesh (30), a resident of Kamerala village under the Dadri police station area, was returning to his village from Greater Noida with his friend Mohit.

Near Kamerala, a group of youths were drinking alcohol after a cricket match and had parked their vehicle on the road, blocking traffic. When Harkesh asked them to move the vehicle, an argument broke out, which soon escalated into a violent clash.

The accused allegedly attacked Harkesh and Mohit with sticks, leaving both seriously injured. The assailants fled the spot after the assault.

Victim Declared Dead At Hospital

Providing details, Sudhir Kumar said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information and immediately shifted the injured men to a hospital. Doctors, however, declared Harkesh dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, police registered a case against multiple accused. Two of them have been taken into custody so far.

The Additional DCP said preliminary investigation revealed that the dispute arose over asking the youths to move their vehicle, following which the assault took place, leading to Harkesh’s death. He confirmed that efforts were underway to arrest the remaining accused.

06 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
