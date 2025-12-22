‘Reel Star’ Remark On Tina Dabi Triggers Row During Women’s College Fee Protest, 2 Arrested

A controversy erupted during an ongoing protest by students against a fee hike at a women’s college in Barmer after a remark was made about District Collector Tina Dabi. Amid sloganeering, two student leaders associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) allegedly referred to the collector as a “reel star,” following which police took them into custody, further escalating the situation.

Students had been staging a sit-in outside the women’s college demanding a rollback of the increased fees. During the protest, two ABVP student leaders arrived to extend support. As slogans were raised, the “reel star” comment surfaced. Soon after, police from the Kotwali station reached the spot and detained the two student leaders. As news of their detention spread, the protesting students also marched to the Kotwali police station and began raising slogans outside.

Action Taken Due To The Statement, Students Allege

Students participating in the protest alleged that the detention was not because of opposition to the fee hike but due to the remark calling the collector a “reel star.” They maintained that the comment was not insulting.

Protester Heena Khatri said that if someone calls the collector a “reel star,” there is nothing wrong with it. “Be it cleanliness drives or other programmes, videos of her are made everywhere. There was no intention to insult,” she said.

Police and the district administration said the action was taken to maintain law and order. According to the police, the situation at the protest site was becoming tense, and the two student leaders were detained as a precautionary measure. They were later released without any case being registered.

'Tina Dabi Is Not Our Role Model'

The protesting students demanded that District Collector Tina Dabi be called to intervene in the matter. They alleged that the ADM and SDM present at the site refused to call her, saying she was a role model for them.

This response angered the protesters, who said Tina Dabi was not their role model but a "reel star." They alleged that while she is seen making reels at public events, she does not have time to address students’ concerns over the fee hike. “For us, our role models are Ahilyabai Holkar and Rani Lakshmibai,” the students said.

Despite the developments, the protest against the fee hike at the women’s college continues. Students have said they will not withdraw their agitation until the increased fees are rolled back. Meanwhile, the Barmer district administration said efforts are being made to resolve the issue through dialogue between the college management and the students.