Red Fort Metro Station Closed After Blast Kills 9 In Delhi; Cops Raid Paharganj, Daryaganj Hotels

Delhi Police carried out overnight searches at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj and nearby areas as part of the ongoing probe into the Red Fort blast.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Red Fort Blast: The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain shut today, while the iconic Red Fort has been closed for the next three days after a blast killed nine people near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening.

Delhi Police carried out overnight searches at hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj and nearby areas as part of the ongoing probe into the Red Fort blast. Police teams inspected hotel registers and verified guest entries. During the operation, four suspects were detained for questioning, according to Delhi Police sources.

A massive multi-agency investigation is now underway, involving the Delhi Police, J&K Police, NIA, NSG, Intelligence Bureau, UP ATS, Haryana Police, Gujarat Police, and forensic teams.

Man Detained In Pulwama

The J&K Police have detained a man named Tariq in Pulwama. Initial questioning suggests the vehicle changed hands multiple times, from Aamir to Tariq, and finally to Umar. Officials expect more clarity by Tuesday afternoon as the interrogation continues.

Police sources revealed that the J&K Police had been tracking the Jaish-e-Muhammad-linked module for the past 26 days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday night that “no possibility is being ruled out,” and that all angles, including terror links and cross-border involvement, are being investigated. Delhi remains on high alert, and suspects from the Faridabad module are being closely interrogated for possible connections to the blast that has rattled the nation.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:13 AM (IST)
Delhi Blast Delhi Red Fort Blast Red Fort Metro Closed
