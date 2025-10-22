Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeavy Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu: Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow?

Heavy Rain Forecast In Tamil Nadu: Will Schools Remain Closed Tomorrow?

Red alerts have been issued for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, with neighbouring Puducherry under a similar warning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
Due to persistent heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring regions, schools and colleges in Chennai and several other districts remained closed on Wednesday. Educational institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal, and parts of Andhra Pradesh were also shut down ahead of a cyclone warning and anticipated heavy downpour. While no official notification has been issued for closures on Thursday, October 23, authorities have indicated that schools are likely to remain closed if adverse weather conditions persist. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts across affected areas.

State-Wise School Closures Amid Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu: In response to the heavy downpour and a red alert issued by the IMD, schools in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, and Thoothukudi were closed on Wednesday. Authorities have suggested that these schools may remain shut on Thursday if the inclement weather continues.

Puducherry: Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal were closed on October 22 due to continuous rainfall. No official notification has been released regarding closures for October 23.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, and Bapatla districts were closed on Wednesday owing to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast For October 23

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many locations.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places.

Red alerts have been issued for Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram, with neighbouring Puducherry under a similar warning. Orange alerts cover Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

The IMD has issued a cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas due to a cyclonic circulation over the South Bay of Bengal, expected to intensify into a depression and move towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and southern Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rains are forecast, worsening flooding and waterlogging across the region.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 09:08 PM (IST)
IMD Chennai Rains Rain Advisory
