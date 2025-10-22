Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSP Leader Abu Azmi Rules Out Alliance With MVA In Mumbai Municipal Polls Says 'Can't Stand With Babri Demolishers'

SP Leader Abu Azmi Rules Out Alliance With MVA In Mumbai Municipal Polls Says 'Can't Stand With Babri Demolishers'

Azmi said, “Samajwadi Party will not fight elections with those who kept 12 innocent people in jail for 19 years."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections independently, rejecting any alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra state party president Abu Azmi said the decision reflects the party’s commitment to justice, secularism, and constitutional values, and its opposition to forces that spread hatred and division. Azmi criticised parties within the alliance for remaining silent on communal violence, including the acquittal of Muslims imprisoned for nearly two decades and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Speaking on social media, Azmi tweeted, “The Samajwadi Party will not be a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Those who objected to the acquittal of innocent Muslims who were imprisoned for 19 years, but remained silent on the release of communal accused in the Malegaon blasts… those who expressed pride in the demolition of the Babri Masjid… those who take the names of Lord Ram and Lord Vishwanath, but call the sacred waters of the Sangam foul-smelling… in states where the entire country goes for pind daan, they target hardworking people there on the basis of language and province, subjecting them to violence… those who insult and beat up North Indians and Biharis… If such people are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then the Samajwadi Party will never be a part of it.”

Azmi reiterated the party’s stand, emphasising its opposition to alliances with parties accused of wrongdoing. “Samajwadi Party will not fight elections with those who kept 12 innocent people in jail for 19 years. After the lower court’s decision, the high court declared them innocent. We will prove them innocent. We tried to talk to them many times, but they did not listen. Now, when they are freed, the Congress state president questions their release. These are the kind of people we will not ally with. We will contest elections solo,” he said.

 

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abu Azmi Maharashtra MVA Maharashtra' MUMBAI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
India
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Inside Mehul Choksi's Cell: India Details High-Security, Ventilated Mumbai Jail Barrack For Extradition
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget