Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Samajwadi Party has announced that it will contest the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections independently, rejecting any alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Maharashtra state party president Abu Azmi said the decision reflects the party’s commitment to justice, secularism, and constitutional values, and its opposition to forces that spread hatred and division. Azmi criticised parties within the alliance for remaining silent on communal violence, including the acquittal of Muslims imprisoned for nearly two decades and the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

VIDEO | Maharashtra Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi (@abuasimazmi) declared they will not form alliance with any party and go solo in upcoming local body election.



He said, "Samajwadi Party will not fight election with those, who kept 12 innocent people in jail for 19 years,… pic.twitter.com/zUxpGQBhm8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2025

Speaking on social media, Azmi tweeted, “The Samajwadi Party will not be a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Those who objected to the acquittal of innocent Muslims who were imprisoned for 19 years, but remained silent on the release of communal accused in the Malegaon blasts… those who expressed pride in the demolition of the Babri Masjid… those who take the names of Lord Ram and Lord Vishwanath, but call the sacred waters of the Sangam foul-smelling… in states where the entire country goes for pind daan, they target hardworking people there on the basis of language and province, subjecting them to violence… those who insult and beat up North Indians and Biharis… If such people are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, then the Samajwadi Party will never be a part of it.”

Azmi reiterated the party’s stand, emphasising its opposition to alliances with parties accused of wrongdoing. “Samajwadi Party will not fight elections with those who kept 12 innocent people in jail for 19 years. After the lower court’s decision, the high court declared them innocent. We will prove them innocent. We tried to talk to them many times, but they did not listen. Now, when they are freed, the Congress state president questions their release. These are the kind of people we will not ally with. We will contest elections solo,” he said.