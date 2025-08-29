Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Red Alert In Noida Amid Heavy Rain; IMD Forecasts More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today

The IMD has issued an alert for Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, with a forecast of light to moderate or heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning for today.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Parts of Delhi-NCR were lashed by heavy rain on Friday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue alerts for more showers today. A red alert has been issued for Noida, while an orange alert is in place for several parts of the national capital.

Earlier the weather department issued a yellow alert for Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar. However, it was later changed and elevated to a red alert.

According to IMD, the orange warning applies to South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, and East Delhi for today. Heavy rain triggered waterloggingin parts of Delhi this morning.

The weather department's nowcast on Friday said: "Light Rain/ Light Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East  Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi."

It also said that a yellow alert is in place for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. IMD did not issue any warning for Gurugram and Faridabad as of 7:30 AM IST.

The weather department's district-wise forecast for Delhi-NCR says that there is a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thundershowers on August 30 in across Delhi. IMD has also forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers with moderate rain in Delhi for August 31 and September 1. 

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana till September 1.

Parts of the national capital received rain on Thursday as well, with the city ecording a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius. According to IMD data, the Ridge weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rain, while the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded no rainfall.

In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Thursday, Safdarjung recorded 13.4 mm of rainfall, while Aya Nagar received 29.3 mm and the Ridge logged 9.8 mm, the data noted.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
