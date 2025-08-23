Red Alert In Delhi-NCR For Next 3 Hours Amid Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms
IMD issued a red alert as several areas of Delhi received showers on Saturday afternoon. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thuderstorms.
As heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to batter Delhi and its adjoining regions on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital region, warning of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next three hours.
The weather department updated the nowcast map showing regions that are likely to receive more rain in the coming hours today.
In a post on X, the weather department wrote: "Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red-coloured districts including Delhi, South Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat during the next 3 hours."
Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red colourd districts including Delhi-NCR, south Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat during next 3 hours. @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @ndmaindia @dtptraffic @DDMA_official pic.twitter.com/vYkxiEqaxm— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 23, 2025
The weather department has forecast rainfall with gusty winds in areas including Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur and ITO on Saturday evening and Sunday.
IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday as well.
According to IMD data, cited by news agency PTI, Safdarjung, the city’s main weather station, recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall until 5.30 pm, while Lodhi Road and Palam received 27 mm and 16.5 mm, respectively.
#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital pic.twitter.com/fEDzghHNBU— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025
The heavy rain caused waterlogging in multiple areas in the city, which caused traffic congestion across north, central, south, and southeast Delhi.
Delhi: Heavy rain caused traffic jams in several areas, with vehicles stuck in long snarls on Greater Kailash’s Outer Ring Road pic.twitter.com/c2kSsyZlvS— IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was 0.3 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature stood at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below the season's average.