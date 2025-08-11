Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRanthambore’s Oldest Tigress Noor Defies Age, Seen Mating

Ranthambore’s Oldest Tigress Noor Defies Age, Seen Mating

Ranthambore’s oldest tigress Noor stuns wildlife experts by mating again, defying nature’s limits and proving the wild still follows her extraordinary rhythm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 07:49 AM (IST)

Deep in the dusty scrub of Ranthambore National Park’s Zone 6, an extraordinary scene unfolded on Saturday evening, one that even seasoned wildlife trackers could hardly believe. Noor, the park’s legendary tigress known as T-39, was spotted mating at an age when most big cats have long left breeding behind.

At 17 to 18 years old, Noor is already a record-holder for being the oldest tigress in Ranthambore to give birth in the wild. Back in 2022, she stunned experts by producing her ninth litter, shattering the usual breeding limit of 12 to 13 years for tigresses. By May 2023, conservation biologist Dharmendra Khandal had seen her last litter looking frail and undernourished, her milk dried up, a sign many thought marked the end of her reproductive chapter.

Yet, there she was again this week, her coat still radiant, her teeth sharp, mating with T-101. Reports suggest she had also been seen with another male just days earlier.

A Feat Rarely Seen In The Wild

"Mating at this age has not been observed in the wild," said former honorary wildlife warden Balendu Singh. "She's healthy. At present, she is the oldest living tigress in the wild without intervention."

Her resilience may be rooted in her strong bloodline. Noor is the daughter of the late T-13, famously known as Binda, who lived to 18 and a half years without assistance. "But the maximum breeding age I've personally observed in the wild is that of Noor in Ranthambore," Khandal noted.

Defying Nature’s Clock

Whether this mating will result in cubs remains doubtful. "Not a cat in hell’s chance," remarked a veterinary officer, pointing out that no tigress, not even in captivity, has given birth at or after the age of 17.

Still, the wild has its own rules. As Khandal explained, nature sometimes bends to rare exceptions. Sometimes it’s male pressure, sometimes it’s her choice, he said. "The desire of an older female cannot be denied."

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 07:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ranthambore National Park National Park Rajasthan Ranthambore’s Oldest Tigress Mating Ranthambore’s Oldest Tigress
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India Pushes For More Rafale Jets After Operation Sindoor: Report
India
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, Congress's KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
Air India Flight Carrying MPs Escapes Tragedy, KC Venugopal Narrates How Luck Saved Them
India
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
Lok Sabha To Debate Major Bills On Sports Governance, Anti-Doping, And Ports
World
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Elephant Causes Chaos at Dehradun Toll Plaza, Car Damaged
Nagpur Construction Slab Collapse Injures 17 Workers; Rescue and Safety Measures Underway
Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget