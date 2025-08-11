Ranthambore’s Oldest Tigress Noor Defies Age, Seen Mating

Deep in the dusty scrub of Ranthambore National Park’s Zone 6, an extraordinary scene unfolded on Saturday evening, one that even seasoned wildlife trackers could hardly believe. Noor, the park’s legendary tigress known as T-39, was spotted mating at an age when most big cats have long left breeding behind.

At 17 to 18 years old, Noor is already a record-holder for being the oldest tigress in Ranthambore to give birth in the wild. Back in 2022, she stunned experts by producing her ninth litter, shattering the usual breeding limit of 12 to 13 years for tigresses. By May 2023, conservation biologist Dharmendra Khandal had seen her last litter looking frail and undernourished, her milk dried up, a sign many thought marked the end of her reproductive chapter.

Yet, there she was again this week, her coat still radiant, her teeth sharp, mating with T-101. Reports suggest she had also been seen with another male just days earlier.

Amazing footage from Ranthambhore! The celebrated tigress, Noor, stalks and chases a leopard that quickly climbs a tree like only a leopard can, while Noor goes half way up and then retracts, almost clumsily. A tiger is majestic, but not while climbing trees.

Nature is beautiful pic.twitter.com/oKrKU7COli — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) February 15, 2023

A Feat Rarely Seen In The Wild

"Mating at this age has not been observed in the wild," said former honorary wildlife warden Balendu Singh. "She's healthy. At present, she is the oldest living tigress in the wild without intervention."

Her resilience may be rooted in her strong bloodline. Noor is the daughter of the late T-13, famously known as Binda, who lived to 18 and a half years without assistance. "But the maximum breeding age I've personally observed in the wild is that of Noor in Ranthambore," Khandal noted.

Defying Nature’s Clock

Whether this mating will result in cubs remains doubtful. "Not a cat in hell’s chance," remarked a veterinary officer, pointing out that no tigress, not even in captivity, has given birth at or after the age of 17.

Still, the wild has its own rules. As Khandal explained, nature sometimes bends to rare exceptions. Sometimes it’s male pressure, sometimes it’s her choice, he said. "The desire of an older female cannot be denied."