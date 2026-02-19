BJP Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Work An Hour Early During Ramzan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The BJP-led government in Chhattisgarh has announced a key decision ahead of Ramzan, permitting Muslim employees in government service to leave their offices one hour before the scheduled closing time during the holy month.

The state’s General Administration Department has issued an official order in this regard. The directive will apply not only to government offices but also to semi-government institutions and employees working in corporations and boards.

Ramzan Begins After Moon Sighting

The sacred month of Ramzan began on Thursday, February 19, in Chhattisgarh and across the country following confirmation of the crescent moon sighting. Ramzan is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam, during which members of the Muslim community observe daily fasts from dawn to sunset and offer prayers.

For the Muslim community, Ramzan holds deep spiritual significance. The month is considered a period of mercy (rehmat), forgiveness (maghfirat) and salvation (nijaat). Traditions such as sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (breaking of the fast at sunset) are widely observed. Charity, recitation of the Quran, regular prayers and acts of social harmony form an essential part of the observance.

It is believed that those who observe all 30 fasts with devotion receive divine forgiveness for their sins.

A Month of Blessings and Reflection

Many in the community believe that the first phase of Ramzan symbolises mercy, the second forgiveness and the third liberation. Overall, the month is regarded as a deeply auspicious period dedicated to worship and spiritual discipline.

On the eve of the first fast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings and conveyed a message of harmony and brotherhood. Posting on social media platform X, he wrote, “Ramzan Mubarak. May this holy month further strengthen the spirit of unity in our society. May there be peace and prosperity everywhere.”