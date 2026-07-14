India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesSection 163 Imposed Outside BJP Gurugram Office Ahead of Congress Protest Over Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Section 163 Imposed Outside BJP Gurugram Office Ahead of Congress Protest Over Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been imposed within a 300-metre radius of the BJP's Gurugram office ahead of a Congress protest over the Ram Temple donation theft case.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress plans Sundarkand Path alleging Ram Temple donation theft.

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 300-metre radius of the BJP's district headquarters, 'Gurukamal', in Sector 31 ahead of a Congress protest over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, prohibits the assembly of five or more unauthorised persons around the BJP office to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption.

ALSO READ: Red Fort To Remain Closed To Tourists For A Month. Check Details

Congress Protest Planned Outside BJP Office

The restrictions come after the District Congress Committee (Rural) announced plans to hold a demonstration featuring the recitation of the Sri Sundarkand Path outside the BJP office.

"The restrictive measures have been put in place with immediate effect to maintain law and order, prevent any breach of public peace, and ensure the unhindered flow of traffic in the area," Singh said in the order.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice. Police personnel, paramilitary forces and government officials on duty have been exempted.

Under Section 163, carrying firearms or weapons, including swords, lathis, spears, axes and knives, has been prohibited. The administration also warned against attempts to block roads or disrupt public infrastructure. 

ALSO READ: Nashik Family Chased For 20 Km, Car Smashed After Woman Objects To Harassment At Bhavli Dam

Security Stepped Up

Congress Rural District President Vardhan Yadav said the protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged financial irregularities linked to donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"This is not just a financial crime; it is a direct assault on the sentiments of 100 crore Hindus globally," Yadav said.

"We are staging a Sundarkand Path to pray for legal justice against the thieves and to grant wisdom to the ruling BJP leaders who are allegedly shielding them," he added.

Police have deployed additional personnel and erected barricades around Sector 31 to prevent any untoward incident.

Senior police officials said anyone violating the prohibitory orders would face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable laws.

Frequently Asked Questions

What specific items or actions are prohibited under Section 163?

Carrying firearms, swords, lathis, spears, axes, and knives is prohibited. Attempts to block roads or disrupt public infrastructure are also warned against.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple CONGRESS Ram Temple Donation Theft Gurugram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Section 163 Imposed Outside BJP Gurugram Office Ahead of Congress Protest Over Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Cong To Protest In Gurugram; Section 163 Imposed Outside BJP Office
Cities
Delhi Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine Built On Road For Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh Road-Widening Project
Delhi Govt Demolishes Illegal Shrine For Pitampura-Shalimar Bagh Road-Widening Project
Cities
Four Of Family Killed After Motorcycle Hits Divider On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In UP's Hapur
Four Of Family Killed After Motorcycle Hits Divider On Delhi-Lucknow Highway In UP's Hapur
Cities
Karnataka Woman Arrested For Performing Black Magic On Civil Judge's Chair Inside Court
Karnataka Woman Arrested For Performing Black Magic On Civil Judge's Chair Inside Court
Advertisement

Videos

Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Breaking News: Massive Protests Erupt in Sana’a Against Reported Saudi Strikes
War Update: US Announces Naval Blockade Around Iranian Ports and Oil Terminals
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget