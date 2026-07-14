Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress plans Sundarkand Path alleging Ram Temple donation theft.

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 300-metre radius of the BJP's district headquarters, 'Gurukamal', in Sector 31 ahead of a Congress protest over the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, prohibits the assembly of five or more unauthorised persons around the BJP office to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption.

VIDEO | Haryana: Section 163 has been imposed outside Gurgaon BJP office ahead of Congress protest today.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/AURXAgoiNC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026

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Congress Protest Planned Outside BJP Office

The restrictions come after the District Congress Committee (Rural) announced plans to hold a demonstration featuring the recitation of the Sri Sundarkand Path outside the BJP office.

"The restrictive measures have been put in place with immediate effect to maintain law and order, prevent any breach of public peace, and ensure the unhindered flow of traffic in the area," Singh said in the order.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice. Police personnel, paramilitary forces and government officials on duty have been exempted.

Under Section 163, carrying firearms or weapons, including swords, lathis, spears, axes and knives, has been prohibited. The administration also warned against attempts to block roads or disrupt public infrastructure.

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Security Stepped Up

Congress Rural District President Vardhan Yadav said the protest was aimed at highlighting the alleged financial irregularities linked to donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"This is not just a financial crime; it is a direct assault on the sentiments of 100 crore Hindus globally," Yadav said.

"We are staging a Sundarkand Path to pray for legal justice against the thieves and to grant wisdom to the ruling BJP leaders who are allegedly shielding them," he added.

Police have deployed additional personnel and erected barricades around Sector 31 to prevent any untoward incident.

Senior police officials said anyone violating the prohibitory orders would face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other applicable laws.