Red Fort To Remain Closed To Tourists For A Month. Check Details

Tourists planning to visit Delhi's iconic Red Fort will have to revise their travel plans, as public entry to the historic monument will remain suspended for a month in view of preparations for the Independence Day celebrations.

The Archaeological Survey of India has issued an official order stating that the UNESCO World Heritage Site will remain closed to visitors from July 15 to August 15. During this period, tourists will not be allowed to enter the monument, irrespective of whether they have booked tickets in advance or arrive at the site.

ASI Invokes Legal Provision

In its notification issued on July 9, 2026, the ASI said the temporary closure has been ordered under Rule 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.

The restriction has been imposed to facilitate the smooth and secure conduct of the national Independence Day celebrations.

Red Fort Handed Over For Security Arrangements

Every year, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. Ahead of the event, the entire complex is handed over to security agencies for the installation of security infrastructure, stage preparations, rehearsals and other logistical arrangements.

As a result, public access to the monument is suspended during this period. The ASI said the Red Fort will reopen to visitors after the Independence Day celebrations conclude. Tourists planning to visit the monument are advised to schedule their trip after August 15.

Tight Security Around Red Fort

Security measures will also be intensified in and around the Red Fort ahead of the national event. Authorities are expected to impose additional security checks, barricading and temporary traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas.

Visitors travelling to the national capital during this period have been advised to check the latest traffic and security advisories issued by the administration before planning their journey.