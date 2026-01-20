Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 14-year-old schoolgirl was injured in an acid attack in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district after she refused to talk to a stranger and scolded him. The accused, a 19-year-old man, was arrested following a three-day search.

The incident took place when the girl, a Class 9 student, was on her way to school in the Subhash Park area. The accused, Omprakash, hurled a bottle of acid at her. Luckily, it scorched only her clothes and she sustained burn injuries on one finger, averting a major tragedy, NDTV reported.

Meeting At Wedding

During investigation, police identified the accused as Omprakash, also known as Jani, son of Chandraram Meghwal. He told investigators that he had first noticed the girl at a wedding where he was working as a photographer.

Police said Omprakash later attempted to contact the minor but was rebuked by her, which allegedly bruised his ego. He then decided to seek revenge.

According to police, the accused intercepted the girl while she was walking to school and hurled a bottle of acid at her before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the attack was premeditated, with Omprakash taking steps to evade identification. He covered his face with a cloth and helmet and concealed the motorcycle’s number plate by wrapping it with cloth, the report said.

Police said the accused appeared frustrated over what they described as unrequited feelings.

CCTV Trail And Reward

Although the incident was captured on camera, identifying the attacker was difficult due to the measures taken to conceal his identity. Police scanned CCTV footage from multiple locations and relied on technical inputs and local intelligence to trace him.

Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused, officials said.

He was finally arrested on Monday, following which the police paraded him through the market, officials said, describing the move as an effort to reinforce the rule of law and deter similar crimes.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing.