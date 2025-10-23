Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan SDM Slaps Petrol Pump Worker For 'Winking' At Wife, Gets Slapped Back; Then A 'Fake' Wife Twist

An SDM in Rajasthan, Chhotu Lal Sharma, allegedly slapped a petrol pump attendant after an argument sparked by a perceived obscene remark towards his companion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A routine stop at a petrol pump in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara spiralled into chaos when a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) allegedly slapped an attendant, only to be slapped back by the employee. The confrontation, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing widespread public outrage and renewed scrutiny of the officer’s chequered past.

According to police, the incident involved SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma, currently posted in Pratapgarh, and occurred when he visited the petrol pump with Deepika Vyas, who identified herself as his wife.

The Confrontation

Vyas alleged in her police complaint that one of the petrol pump workers winked at her and passed an obscene remark, angering Sharma, who confronted the staff. The employee, however, ignored the officer and began refuelling another vehicle, leading to a heated argument.

In the complaint, Vyas said, “The petrol pump owner also arrived and started hurling abuses at us. I demand that a criminal case be registered against the owner and the workers. The law should take its course.”

As tempers flared, Sharma allegedly slapped one of the attendants. In retaliation, the worker struck the SDM back.

Police later identified the three arrested petrol pump employees as Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma.

Viral Video Triggers Backlash

Footage of the altercation quickly spread across social media, showing the SDM shouting at the attendants for not prioritising his car for refuelling.

“I am the SDM here! Don’t you know my vehicle is waiting?” Sharma is heard yelling before being seen engaging in a scuffle with a staff member.

The video provoked widespread anger online, with many users condemning the bureaucrat’s behaviour and demanding his immediate suspension. Several netizens criticised the incident as a sign of administrative arrogance and misuse of authority.

Following the clash, police intervened and detained three petrol pump workers. Both sides have filed complaints accusing each other of assault, and investigators are now collecting CCTV footage and witness statements to establish the sequence of events.

Twist in the Case

In a dramatic turn of events, reports later revealed that Deepika Vyas, who lodged the FIR as the officer’s wife, is not his legally wedded spouse. Sources cited by India Today stated that Sharma’s legal wife is Poonam Sharma, who lives separately with their children.

Poonam reportedly filed a case against the SDM earlier and has accused him of domestic abuse and abandoning his family. She is said to be struggling financially since their separation.

Officer’s Troubled Past Surfaces

As the controversy deepens, Sharma’s past conduct has also come under scrutiny. The officer is alleged to have faced previous suspensions and legal cases, with the latest episode adding to his growing list of controversies.

The Bhilwara incident, a moment of tempers flaring at a petrol pump, has now snowballed into a larger debate about misconduct, accountability, and the personal integrity of those holding public office.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 07:42 PM (IST)
