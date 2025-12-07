Rajasthan: Protesters Who Place Bodies On Roads To Now Face Jail Under New Rules

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan: Protesters Who Place Bodies On Roads To Now Face Jail Under New Rules

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New rules under the Rajasthan Dead Body Respect Act have come into effect today, making it a legal offence to stage protests by placing dead bodies on the road. If the family members do not perform the last rites within 24 hours, the police can take action and conduct the last rites themselves. The government claims that Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement such a law.

Key Provisions Of New Rules

The state government has clarified that, now, placing a dead body on the road or any public place to stage a protest, demonstration, or exert pressure will be considered a criminal act. In such cases, the guilty can be jailed for six months to five years. A provision of up to two years of imprisonment has also been kept for the family members if they do so. Furthermore, hospitals will no longer be able to hold dead bodies based on outstanding bills, ensuring the protection of the deceased's dignity.

Last Rites Mandatory Within 24 Hours

According to the new rules, it will be mandatory to perform the last rites within 24 hours after receiving a notice from the Executive Magistrate. If the family members do not perform the last rites for any reason, the police will take possession of the body and conduct the last rites themselves. The government says that this provision is to prevent situations in which the body remains without cremation for a long time due to legal, social, or family disputes.

Emphasis On Dignity Of The Deceased

The state government believes that protesting by placing dead bodies in public places not only creates law and order problems but also violates the dignity of the deceased. Therefore, a strict punishment system has been implemented under this act. Officials say that these rules will greatly help in maintaining discipline in society and protecting the dignity of the deceased.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
