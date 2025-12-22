Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Camera Phones For Daughters-In-Law: Rajasthan Panchayat's Order For Young Women Sparks Row

Justification included concerns about children's eyesight and women using phones to occupy children. The decision, restricting phone use even at social events, sparked criticism regarding personal freedoms and gender roles.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
A village panchayat in Rajasthan’s Jalore district has imposed sweeping restrictions on mobile phone use by daughters-in-law and young women across 15 villages, banning camera-enabled phones from January 26. Under the decision, women will be permitted to use only basic keypad phones, effectively barring smartphones from their daily lives.

The ruling was taken during a meeting of the Chaudhary community held on Sunday in Gazipur village. The gathering was chaired by Sujnaram Chaudhary, president of the 14 pattis, or subdivisions, of the community. The decision, announced by panch member Panch Himmtaram, has since drawn widespread attention and criticism, reported PTI.

What the Panchayat Order Says

According to Sujnaram Chaudhary, the panchayat resolved that daughters-in-law and young women would be allowed to use keypad phones solely for making calls. Carrying mobile phones to public functions, weddings, social events, or even to a neighbour’s house has also been prohibited.

School-going girls who require mobile phones for educational purposes will be allowed to use them only at home. They will not be permitted to take phones outside the house under any circumstances, Chaudhary said, according to the report. 

Panchayat Explains the Rationale

Responding to objections raised over the decision, Chaudhary said the restriction was introduced after discussions among panchayat members and community elders. He explained that children often use the mobile phones of women in their households, which, according to the panchayat, could have a negative impact on their eyesight.

He added that some women hand over their phones to children to keep them occupied, allowing them to manage household work without interruption. The panchayat believes limiting phone use will address this concern.

The decision has reignited debate over personal freedoms, gender roles, and the reach of local bodies in regulating everyday life, even as the panchayat maintains that the move is aimed at social discipline within the community.

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Panchayat Rajasthan News
