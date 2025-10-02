Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPakistani Flag Balloons Found In Rajasthan; Police Investigate MP Link

Pakistani Flag Balloons Found In Rajasthan; Police Investigate MP Link

Police in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are investigating balloons with Pakistani flags found in Rajasthan.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ratlam/Indore, Oct 1 (PTI) Recovery of balloons allegedly bearing the Pakistani flag along with biscuit packets at a shop in neighbouring Rajasthan, an episode with links to Madhya Pradesh, has prompted an inquiry by police of both states.

Police from both states questioned several traders at length on Wednesday to unravel the case of balloons allegedly bearing the Pakistani flag found along with biscuit packets at the shop in Rajasthan, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ratlam district, Vivek Kumar, told reporters that police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district had seized balloons stuck to biscuit packets from a shopkeeper's establishment.

The balloons allegedly had the Pakistani flag and "August 14" printed on them, he said.

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

Kumar said during the investigation, the Rajasthan police discovered that the controversial material was supplied to the shopkeeper in Jhalawar by a wholesaler from Alot town in Ratlam district.

He said the Alot businessman told police during interrogation that he had purchased the controversial balloons from a seller in Indore.

Following this revelation, police from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also investigating the matter in Indore.

Ravindra Parashar, in-charge of Indore's Central Kotwali police station, said, "The Indore seller said he recently ordered a consignment of balloons from Delhi, Mumbai, and Meerut, and he cannot immediately identify which city the controversial balloons with the Pakistani flag came from." Another police officer said a wholesale businessman from MP's Alot town purchases biscuits and balloons separately and then supplies them to Jhalawar district and other areas of Rajasthan after sticking the balloons on biscuit packets.

The businessman does this as part of a strategy because children in rural areas are attracted to buying biscuits because of the free balloons, he explained.

"In Jhalawar district, when a child inflated a balloon that he had received free with a packet of biscuits, he found the Pakistani flag and August 14 printed on it. This caused anger among local residents, who informed the local police," the official added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
MP Pakistan #Rajasthan Balloon
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Govt Shutdown Continues As Senate Democrats Hold Firm On Healthcare Subsidies
US Govt Shutdown Continues As Senate Democrats Hold Firm On Healthcare Subsidies
India
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
'As A Fellow Tribal Leader, Intervene In My Husband's Case': Wangchuk's Wife Urges President Murmu
India
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
Indian Navy Conducts Full-Scale Submarine Rescue Exercise In South China Sea: WATCH
India
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
'From Sikh Riots To Covid Pandemic': PM Modi Lauds RSS Service During Centenary Celebration
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget