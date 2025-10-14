Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a horrific incident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Tuesday, a passenger bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, leaving around 20 people dead and 16 others critically injured. The bus reportedly had more than 50 passengers on board when flames suddenly erupted from its rear section, just a few kilometers after departure. 19 charred bodies were recovered from the bus, while one passenger who had been shifted to Jodhpur succumbed to injuries later.

Officials said the victims were burnt beyond recognition, and DNA samples have been collected to establish identities before releasing the list of the deceased.

Short Circuit Suspected

Local MLA Mahant Pratap Puri said a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. “Had the bus been built as per safety norms and included a rear exit door, many lives could have been saved,” he said, blaming the non-standard design for the high death toll.

Assistant Fire Officer Krishnapal Singh Rathore said that when firefighters arrived, the bus had already turned into a ball of fire. Locals managed to rescue some passengers seated in the front, but those trapped inside could not be saved.

Eyewitness Accounts Recall Horror

Eyewitness Jitendra Swami described the scene as “heart-wrenching.” “We saw people badly burnt and bleeding. Women’s clothes had completely burnt off -locals covered them with whatever they could find,” he said. Around 15 injured passengers were found lying near the road in shock before ambulances arrived to rush them to Jaisalmer’s Jawahar Hospital.

Several of the injured remain in critical condition and have been referred to Jodhpur for advanced treatment.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Visits Site, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the accident site to review rescue and relief efforts. At least 16 people were critically injured, while several others are feared dead. The Chief Minister spoke with district officials and directed them to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and immediate assistance for victims’ families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first national leaders to express his profound condolences. In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his sorrow, saying, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The Prime Minister’s Office also announced financial assistance for the victims' families. "An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the post confirmed.

President Droupadi Murmu said she was deeply saddened by the tragedy. “The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she posted on X.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and BJP state president Madan Rathore were among other prominent figures who offered their grief over the devastating loss of life. Former Chief Minister Gehlot described the death of 20 people as "unfortunate."

