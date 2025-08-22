Rajasthan Hijab Row: Video Of Doctor-Intern Clash At Tonk Hospital Sparks Row. WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRajasthan Hijab Row: Video Of Doctor-Intern Clash At Tonk Hospital Sparks Row. WATCH

A dispute erupted in a Rajasthan hospital after a doctor objected to an intern wearing a hijab, citing patient visibility concerns. The intern, however, insisted on keeping her hijab on.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
A dispute over wearing a hijab inside a government hospital in Rajasthan’s Tonk district has now taken a political turn. The controversy began after a video showing a heated argument between a lady doctor and an intern student went viral on social media.

The video shows the doctor objecting to the intern wearing a hijab while on duty. The doctor argued that patients must be able to clearly see who is administering injections or drips. The intern responded that she always carries her ID card and would reveal her face when needed, but insisted on working with her hijab on, claiming that her religion demands this.

To this the doctor pointed to a patient and said: "She's from the same religion. Do not give me the excuse of religion. They are also Muslims... This is wrong."

The intern tells her: "There are men around... They [the patients] may not cover their faces. But I have been doing it for a long time." 

Political Divide Over Hijab Row

Following the viral video, Congress leaders and Muslim organisations strongly opposed the doctor’s stance, while the BJP openly backed her. Led by district president Chandraveer Singh Chauhan, BJP workers submitted a memorandum to Tonk District Collector Kalpana Agrawal. Acting on the matter, the Tonk ADM ordered an inquiry.

The BJP accused the intern and some Congress leaders of trying to "politicise" the issue, stressing that religious practices should not interfere with rules in government hospitals. The party maintained that everyone must follow official guidelines inside public institutions.

Complaint Reaches PMO

Meanwhile, Muslim groups and Congress leaders escalated the matter to the Prime Minister’s Office, demanding departmental action against the doctor, reported Navbharat Times. The doctor, Dr. Bindu Gupta, clarified that her advice was based solely on ensuring transparency and patient comfort inside the hospital, not on targeting any religion.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Hijab Row Rajasthan News
