Rajasthan Govt Rules Out Child Deaths Linked To Free Cough Syrup; Doctor Error Found In Sikar

Rajasthan Govt Rules Out Child Deaths Linked To Free Cough Syrup; Doctor Error Found In Sikar

Investigations revealed parents administered the syrup (containing Dextromethorphan, not prescribed for children) without doctor's advice.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Health Department has clarified that the recent deaths of two children in Bharatpur and Sikar districts were not caused by cough syrup distributed under the state's free medicine scheme, according to an official statement.

Public Health Director Ravi Prakash Sharma said inquiry reports confirmed that in both cases, the children were administered the syrup at home without a doctor's advice.

As per protocol, Dextromethorphan (DXM) drug is not prescribed to children, Sharma said in the statement released on Thursday and added that in both incidents, the doctors had not prescribed the drug.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh had earlier ordered a probe into the matter after reports of poor-quality cough syrup surfaced.

Following the order, the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL) halted the supply and use of the drug, formed a three-member inquiry committee and sent some samples for testing at the state drug laboratory.

However, in another case from Sikar, a child was wrongly prescribed a cough syrup containing the drug DXM. Subsequently, the Health Department initiated suspension proceedings against the doctor and pharmacist concerned for violating protocol.

The department has also issued an advisory directing doctors to strictly follow prescription protocols and ensure medicines are dispensed only against prescriptions. It also urged the public not to take medicines without medical advice. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cough Syrup Rajasthan
