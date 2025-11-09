Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Rajasthan Constable Shoots Himself Dead On Duty In Bhilwara Jail

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) A constable posted at the Bhilwara district jail allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle while on duty late Saturday night, police said.

The suspected suicide happened when constable Ramkishor Modival (37) of the 13th Battalion of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was deployed at a watchtower inside the jail premises.

Just before the end of his shift, he allegedly fired a bullet into his chest from his service rifle. "He died on the spot," Jail Superintendent Shailendra Singh Faujdar said.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The incident came to light when another constable, Babulal, arrived to relieve him and found him lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the jail administration.

A team from the Kotwali police station and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot and collected evidence. The body was videographed and later shifted to the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Ramkishor's elder brother, Nanuram (40), had lodged a report with the Kotwali police station on Sunday morning, describing the death as suspicious.

Police said the constable was a resident of Harmada village near Kishangarh in Ajmer district and had returned from leave on Saturday. He was on duty from 6 pm to 10 pm when the incident occurred. An investigation is underway, officials added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
#Rajasthan Bhilawara Jail
