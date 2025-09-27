Rajasthan: Mother Arrested After Newborn Found Abandoned In Forest With Lips Sealed With Glue

A harrowing discovery in Bhilwara has left authorities and the community shaken. A 19-day-old baby was found abandoned in a forest, with his lips sealed with glue and a stone placed in his mouth, apparently to prevent him from crying and alerting anyone nearby.

Police have since detained the infant’s mother and maternal grandfather as investigations continue into the shocking case.

Alleged Attempt To Hide Baby Born Out Of Affair

According to a report by NDTV, the police have detained the baby’s mother and maternal grandfather following the discovery. Investigations revealed that the child was born out of an extramarital relationship. According to Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara, the mother and her father rented a room in Bundi under fake names to conceal the pregnancy and childbirth, fearing social stigma.

"She is being interrogated. Preliminary inputs suggest she had an affair with a man. The child was born out of their relationship. She then abandoned the baby" Yadav told NDTV

Police plan to conduct a DNA test to confirm the child’s biological relationship with the mother.

Shepherd’s Quick Action Leads To Baby’s Rescue

The newborn’s cries alerted a local shepherd while he was grazing his goats in Mandalgarh. Acting swiftly, the shepherd informed both the villagers and the police, who rescued the infant and rushed him to the neonatal intensive care unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Currently, the baby is under medical supervision, with his condition showing gradual improvement. However, doctors caution that he remains in a critical state.

Medical Team Battles Critical Condition

Dr. Indra Singh, in charge of the Mother and Child Center at Bhilwara Medical College, described the baby’s delicate condition.

"The baby has been kept on oxygen support due to difficulty breathing. He also suffered burns after coming into contact with hot stones," Dr. Singh explained.

Despite these serious injuries, the medical team continues to provide round-the-clock care, offering hope for his recovery.