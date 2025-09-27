Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan: Mother Arrested After Newborn Found Abandoned In Forest With Lips Sealed With Glue

Rajasthan: Mother Arrested After Newborn Found Abandoned In Forest With Lips Sealed With Glue

Rajasthan police detain mother and grandfather after 19-day-old baby found abandoned in forest with mouth sealed. Infant in critical condition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A harrowing discovery in Bhilwara has left authorities and the community shaken. A 19-day-old baby was found abandoned in a forest, with his lips sealed with glue and a stone placed in his mouth, apparently to prevent him from crying and alerting anyone nearby.

Police have since detained the infant’s mother and maternal grandfather as investigations continue into the shocking case.

Alleged Attempt To Hide Baby Born Out Of Affair

According to a report by NDTV, the police have detained the baby’s mother and maternal grandfather following the discovery. Investigations revealed that the child was born out of an extramarital relationship. According to Dharmendra Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Bhilwara, the mother and her father rented a room in Bundi under fake names to conceal the pregnancy and childbirth, fearing social stigma.

"She is being interrogated. Preliminary inputs suggest she had an affair with a man. The child was born out of their relationship. She then abandoned the baby" Yadav told NDTV

Police plan to conduct a DNA test to confirm the child’s biological relationship with the mother.

Shepherd’s Quick Action Leads To Baby’s Rescue

The newborn’s cries alerted a local shepherd while he was grazing his goats in Mandalgarh. Acting swiftly, the shepherd informed both the villagers and the police, who rescued the infant and rushed him to the neonatal intensive care unit at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Currently, the baby is under medical supervision, with his condition showing gradual improvement. However, doctors caution that he remains in a critical state.

Medical Team Battles Critical Condition

Dr. Indra Singh, in charge of the Mother and Child Center at Bhilwara Medical College, described the baby’s delicate condition.

"The baby has been kept on oxygen support due to difficulty breathing. He also suffered burns after coming into contact with hot stones," Dr. Singh explained.

Despite these serious injuries, the medical team continues to provide round-the-clock care, offering hope for his recovery.

Also read
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Rajasthan Baby Abandoned Bhilwara Newborn Rescued Newborn Sealed With Glue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget