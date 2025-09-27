Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMentally Unstable Man Beheads 5-Year-Old In Front Of Mother, Lynched By Locals

Mentally Unstable Man Beheads 5-Year-Old In Front Of Mother, Lynched By Locals

A 5-year-old boy was brutally killed inside his Madhya Pradesh home by a mentally unstable man, who later died after being beaten by villagers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A small village in Madhya Pradesh was left reeling on Friday after a five-year-old boy, Vikas, was brutally murdered inside his own home by a man believed to be mentally unstable. The shocking attack has sent waves of grief and anger throughout the local community.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: 5 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Crashes Into Divider On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Attack Inside The Home

Eyewitnesses report that the assailant, 25-year-old Mahesh, arrived on a motorcycle and entered the house of resident Kalu Singh. The family did not know him, and no warning preceded the violent assault. Witnesses say Mahesh picked up a spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked Vikas, severing the child’s neck and striking his shoulder, leaving him gravely mutilated.

Vikas’s mother, in a desperate attempt to save her son, suffered injuries during the attack. Her anguished cries reportedly echoed through the village, drawing neighbours to the scene. Enraged, the villagers overpowered Mahesh, beating him severely before the police arrived.

Accused Dies On The Way To Hospital

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi described the crime as heartbreaking and confirmed that Mahesh died while being taken to the hospital. “The real cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest he was mentally unstable,” Awasthi said.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused, and a judicial inquiry has been launched into his death.

Background On The Accused

Investigations revealed that Mahesh hailed from Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district. His family told police that he had been mentally unstable and had been missing from home for the past three to four days. Alarmingly, just an hour before the gruesome attack, Mahesh had reportedly attempted to steal items from a nearby shop.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Madhya Pradesh Crime Child Murder Madhya Pradesh News Mentally Unstable Attacker
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
World
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
Who Is Petal Gahlot? Indian Diplomat Who Strongly Rebuked Pakistan PM At UNGA
India
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
'Absurd Theatrics': India Slams Pakistan PM Sharif For 'Glorifying Terrorism' At UNGA
World
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
'Act Of War': Shehbaz Sharif Raises Indus Waters Treaty Abeyance At UNGA, No Mention Of Anti-Terror Efforts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | After MiG-21, What Is In Store For IAF? 
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget