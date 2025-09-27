Mentally Unstable Man Beheads 5-Year-Old In Front Of Mother, Lynched By Locals

A small village in Madhya Pradesh was left reeling on Friday after a five-year-old boy, Vikas, was brutally murdered inside his own home by a man believed to be mentally unstable. The shocking attack has sent waves of grief and anger throughout the local community.

ALSO READ: Gurugram: 5 Killed, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Crashes Into Divider On Delhi-Jaipur Highway

Attack Inside The Home

Eyewitnesses report that the assailant, 25-year-old Mahesh, arrived on a motorcycle and entered the house of resident Kalu Singh. The family did not know him, and no warning preceded the violent assault. Witnesses say Mahesh picked up a spade-like tool lying in the house and attacked Vikas, severing the child’s neck and striking his shoulder, leaving him gravely mutilated.

Vikas’s mother, in a desperate attempt to save her son, suffered injuries during the attack. Her anguished cries reportedly echoed through the village, drawing neighbours to the scene. Enraged, the villagers overpowered Mahesh, beating him severely before the police arrived.

Accused Dies On The Way To Hospital

Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi described the crime as heartbreaking and confirmed that Mahesh died while being taken to the hospital. “The real cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Preliminary investigations suggest he was mentally unstable,” Awasthi said.

Authorities have registered a case against the accused, and a judicial inquiry has been launched into his death.

Background On The Accused

Investigations revealed that Mahesh hailed from Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district. His family told police that he had been mentally unstable and had been missing from home for the past three to four days. Alarmingly, just an hour before the gruesome attack, Mahesh had reportedly attempted to steal items from a nearby shop.