Raipur Trader Accuses Woman DSP Of Love Trap; Claims Threats After Refusing Divorce

A shocking case from Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur has shaken public faith in the khaki uniform. The case is linked to Kalpana Verma, a woman DSP currently posted in Dantewada district.

A Raipur-based trader, Deepak Tandon, has accused the woman DSP of trapping him in a love affair and cheating him of crores of rupees. According to Deepak, over the past three years, Kalpana Verma allegedly took around ₹2.5 crore in cash from him, along with a car, a diamond ring and jewellery worth lakhs. He also alleged that she was pressuring him to divorce his wife.

Friendship Turned Into a Relationship

Deepak stated that he first met Kalpana through a friend during a brief introduction. After that, she allegedly began calling him frequently and meeting him at hotels, where they would spend hours together. He claimed that she also used to make late-night video calls and speak to him for long hours. Gradually, their closeness increased.

According to the trader, Kalpana soon began asking him for money and jewellery on various pretexts. Deepak, who says he was emotionally attached to her, continued fulfilling all her demands without protest.

Money Taken in the Name of Opening a Hotel

Kalpana Verma is a 2017-batch DSP. Despite being posted in different places, including Raipur, she allegedly continued coming to meet Deepak regularly. During this period, she reportedly completely trapped him in what he described as a “web of attraction.”

The victim further alleged that crores of rupees were also taken from him in the name of opening a hotel for the DSP’s brother. At the same time, she allegedly kept pressuring him continuously to divorce his wife. Deepak claimed that all these conversations are recorded in their WhatsApp chats.

When he finally refused to divorce his wife and demanded the return of his money and valuables, the trader alleged that the woman DSP’s attitude changed. He claimed she began threatening him by using the power of her police uniform.

Deepak Tandon has further alleged that the DSP has close connections with several senior police officers, due to which she is allegedly continuing to threaten him. He also claimed that she had previously trapped and cheated other people using relationships and deceit.