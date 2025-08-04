Rain To Batter UP Today, Flood Situation Worsens In 17 Districts. Check Forecast For Noida

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRain To Batter UP Today, Flood Situation Worsens In 17 Districts. Check Forecast For Noida

According to the IMD, almost all areas in western UP are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall today.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh is reeling under the severe impact of monsoon rains as rivers and streams swell to dangerous levels, causing widespread flooding in several districts. The downpour continues on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall warnings across the state. Dark clouds loomed since early morning in Noida and Ghaziabad.

According to the IMD, almost all areas in western UP are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall today. Eastern UP is also expected to receive showers, with isolated locations on high alert for extremely heavy rain.

Orange Alert In 14 UP Districts

An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in the following districts: Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, and Balrampur. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in these areas.

Districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, and Amethi are under a yellow alert for heavy rain and lightning.

Rainfall is also expected today in multiple eastern and southern districts such as Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, and Deoria. No significant change in temperatures is expected for the next 24 hours, though a 2–4°C drop is likely thereafter.

Flood Situation Worsens In 17 UP Districts

Continuous rainfall has led to floods in over 17 districts. Rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have submerged hundreds of villages, severing road connectivity. The administration has launched rescue operations, distributing food and medicines to affected populations. Rainfall is expected to persist until August 6, after which it may gradually subside.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
UP Rains UP Floods IMD Rain UP Weather Noida Weather Today
