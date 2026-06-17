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HomeCitiesKota Event Controversy: Sachin Pilot Claims Authorities Removed Rahul Gandhi Event Posters

Kota Event Controversy: Sachin Pilot Claims Authorities Removed Rahul Gandhi Event Posters

Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that authorities removed posters and pressured locals ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s student interaction in Kota, organised around youth and exam-related concerns.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pilot criticized government for exam system flaws, lack of accountability.

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday alleged that local authorities had removed banners and posters related to Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota, a major coaching hub, and that there was pressure on people not to attend the programme.

Gandhi is set to interact with students in Kota on Wednesday evening as part of his party's campaign on paper leaks and youth issues, an event that has triggered a political row in Rajasthan over its timing ahead of the NEET re-exam and criticised by the ruling BJP as "political tourism".

The programme, to be held at an open theatre in Kota, is being positioned by the Congress as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions.

Speaking to the media in Kota, Pilot stated that the campaign, initiated by Gandhi, aims to connect with the sentiments of the youth and address their concerns regarding their future.

He mentioned that Gandhi would engage with students in Kota to understand their issues and discuss ways to tackle the challenges faced by aspirants.

Pilot expressed confidence that a large number of students and youths would participate in the interaction, despite authorities allegedly trying to hamper the event.

He emphasised that the event would not be a political rally but a dialogue with students to discuss their concerns and explore possible solutions.

Alleging that students across Rajasthan and other parts of the country were under stress due to uncertainties surrounding examinations and results, Pilot accused the government of "trying to evade responsibility".

"Lakhs of children and their families have suffered due to flaws in the examination system," he said.

Pilot also criticised the country's current examination system, alleging that repeated irregularities have affected lakhs of students and eroded public trust.

He said that issues in major examinations have caused distress to students and their families across the country.

Referring to the NEET exam controversy, he alleged that the paper leak had impacted around 22 lakh students and "shaken their confidence". He further claimed that despite the CBI ordering a probe, accountability was lacking and no effective action had been taken so far.

"Lakhs of children and their families have suffered due to flaws in the examination system," Pilot said, adding that the government was "trying to evade responsibility". 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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How is the Congress positioning the event in Kota?

The Congress is positioning this event as the first in a series of nationwide student conventions. Sachin Pilot emphasized it would be a dialogue with students, not a political rally.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Sachin Pilot Paper Leak Rajasthan Politics CONGRESS #Kota : Rahul Gandhi
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