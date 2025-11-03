Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured

A dumper truck lost control and smashed into 10 vehicles on the highway in Harman area of Jaipur. The truck’s brakes reportedly failed, leading to collisions with both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

So far, seven fatalities have been confirmed, while several others have sustained serious injuries. The critically injured are being rushed to SMS Hospital for urgent treatment. Authorities have warned that the death toll may rise as rescue and medical operations continue.

Bus Accident Near Jaipur

A few days ago, a tragic bus accident occurred near Jaipur, leaving two people dead and 10 others injured.

The private sleeper bus, carrying over 50 laborers from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh to a brick kiln, caught fire after striking a high-tension power line near Manoharpur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

The bus, overloaded with passengers and carrying items like gas cylinders and two-wheelers on its roof, came into contact with an 11 kV electricity line while crossing a local road about 55 km from Jaipur. Panicked passengers managed to escape by jumping out of the windows as the vehicle ignited.

Most of the injured passengers suffered burn injuries, while a few were hurt due to electric shock. Six critically injured individuals were shifted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital in Jaipur, and the remaining victims received treatment at the Shahpura sub-district hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa announced that a formal investigation into the accident would be conducted. A forensic team visited the site to collect evidence and assess the cause.

This incident echoes a recent tragedy near Jaisalmer on October 14, where a fire in a modified air-conditioned sleeper bus killed more than 25 passengers. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit, and the bus lacked an emergency exit.

