As political exchanges intensify ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Lalan Singh has reaffirmed that the next government in the state will be formed under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking exclusively to ABP News in Mokama, Singh said, “Home Minister Amit Shah has already made it clear that the Bihar election is being fought under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Amit Shah has stated who the Chief Minister will be, and the election is being contested under Nitish ji’s leadership. Later, as per procedure, the elected MLAs will formally decide the leader of the legislature party.”

He recalled that even in the previous election, when the JD(U) had fewer seats, Nitish Kumar was reluctant to take charge, but he accepted the role of Chief Minister at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request. “This time too, the final decision will rest with the legislature party, as happens in every democratic setup, just as the parliamentary party chose Modi as its leader,” Singh said.

Dismissing opposition claims of rifts within the NDA, Singh asserted, “The Opposition is deliberately spreading confusion. They want to create a false narrative of internal differences within the NDA. The truth is, the entire alliance is united and contesting the election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.”

Lalan Singh On Mokama Incident

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the death of a Jan Suraj supporter in Mokama, Lalan Singh said, “The entire incident appears to be pre-planned. The culprits will be exposed soon. The police are investigating, and the truth will come out. We are confident of winning the Mokama seat with an even larger margin this time.”

He also denied claims made in a viral video, saying, “The stone shown in the video is not from the Tal (lake) area. Some people are trying to disrupt peace, but the public knows the truth.”

'Nitish Kumar Is In Perfect Health'

Addressing rumours about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health, Singh said, “The Opposition is spreading baseless rumours. Nitish ji is perfectly healthy and working continuously. When they have no real issues, they start questioning his health.”

Concluding his remarks, Singh said, “The Opposition has neither vision nor agenda. During their parents’ time in power, corruption was at its peak, law and order had collapsed, and Bihar was in darkness. Today, the state is on the path of development, and people understand that.”