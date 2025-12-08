Punjab Teen Returns After Two Months, Says She Survived Being Thrown Into Canal By Her Father

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Two months after an incident that shook Punjab, a 17-year-old girl from Ferozepur has resurfaced, recounting the moment she was allegedly thrown into a canal by her father with her hands bound. Her sudden reappearance has reopened a case that had already drawn widespread attention due to a viral video of the attack.

A Family Tragedy That Unfolded In Seconds

The incident occurred on September 29, in full view of the teenager’s mother and three younger sisters. According to the initial complaint, her father, Surjit Singh, suspected her of “tarnishing the family’s honour.” Acting on that suspicion, he allegedly tied her wrists with rope and pushed her into a canal.

What made the crime even more disturbing was that he reportedly filmed the moment, and the footage quickly spread online, triggering outrage.

Following a complaint by the girl’s cousin, police registered a murder case and arrested Surjit Singh. He has remained in judicial custody at the central jail since his arrest.

Her Fight To Survive In The Raging Canal

In her emotional appearance before the media, the teenager described the terrifying moments after she hit the water. She said the strong current carried her away, but the ropes tying her hands “unexpectedly loosened,” giving her a chance to fight for her life.

She recalled how her head struck an iron bar jutting out of the water, an injury that ended up saving her. Holding onto it, she managed to drag herself toward the bank.

Three passers-by eventually spotted her struggling and pulled her to safety.

For nearly two months after the incident, she remained out of sight. She did not disclose where she stayed but mentioned she had been unwell and undergoing treatment during this period.

A Plea For Her Father’s Release And Fear Of Her Own Family

What surprised many was her appeal to authorities. The teen urged officials to free her father, saying her younger sisters “have no one else left to care for them.”

She also claimed her mother had encouraged her intoxicated father’s actions that day.

The girl has now sought police protection, adding that she does not feel safe around her relatives.

With her testimony changing the course of the investigation, officials are evaluating whether the charges should be altered from murder to attempted murder.