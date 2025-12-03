Punjab PRTC Strike Ends: 1,600 Buses Back On Roads After Management Agrees To Key Demands

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The five-day strike by Punjab-PRTC contract workers came to an end after intense negotiations with the management. Union leaders said the agitation had grown into a larger battle against “corporate oppression”, drawing employees together across the state. The strike triggered major disruption with around 1,600 buses parked in depots for five days, and several workers allegedly detained by police under serious sections, including 307. The core demands centred on the release of arrested workers and the reinstatement of those dismissed or suspended during the protest. With the management agreeing to these demands, normal operations have resumed.

Gurpreet Singh, vice-president of the union in Ludhiana, said the strike was primarily aimed at securing the release of jailed colleagues and the reinstatement of all affected employees. According to him, several workers were detained during the agitation, and cases under stringent sections were filed. He added that management had also issued warnings that participants in the strike would face departmental proceedings and dismissal.

Following a meeting with the Roadways-Punjab-PRTC management on Tuesday, the union said an agreement was reached to release arrested workers and reinstate those who had been dismissed. As a result, the strike was officially withdrawn by the afternoon, and nearly 1,600 parked buses returned to service across Punjab.

Protests & Clashes Extended Agitation

The strike began on November 28, with contract workers demanding regularisation of service and cancellation of the government’s tender for hiring private buses under the kilometre scheme. The first day saw clashes between workers and police in multiple districts, with some employees climbing overhead water tanks holding petrol bottles as the protest intensified.

A seven-hour meeting held with the government on December 1 resulted in partial agreement on several demands, union leader Rajveer Singh said. These included releasing arrested employees, reinstating terminated or suspended leaders, and initiating the process of regularising contract workers. However, the absence of an official notification and delays in implementation prolonged the strike.

Union state president Resham Singh said that while many issues were resolved amicably with the government, administrative delays forced the agitation to continue. He confirmed that all issues have now been settled with the management.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the protesting employees were “part of our family”. He added that the kilometre scheme had originally been implemented by previous governments, with permits issued to unemployed people. The state government will now operate 900 buses under Punbus-PRTC, along with 100 mini buses to be procured for PRTC.