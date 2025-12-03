Punjab Shivers! Minimum Temperature Plunges, Fog Blankets Cities, Cold Wave Alert Issued

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab is bracing for a sharper dip in temperatures as a fresh winter wave strengthens across the state. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature has dropped by 1 degree, falling to 1.6 degrees below normal. Fog continues to persist in several areas, and the yellow alert for a cold wave remains in place. Faridkot recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 3 degrees, making it the coldest location in Punjab, while Chandigarh registered 6.6 degrees. Air pollution levels also remained concerning in cities such as Jalandhar and Chandigarh. From December 5, a new but mild Western Disturbance will influence weather patterns across the Western Himalayas.

Cold Wave Alert For Multiple Punjab Districts

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the weather will remain dry today. A Western Disturbance currently positioned over North Pakistan has begun altering conditions across the region. This system has also shifted the cyclonic circulation from Haryana towards South Himachal Pradesh.

A cold wave alert has been issued for districts bordering Rajasthan, specifically Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Moga, Jalandhar and Mansa. These areas are likely to experience further temperature dips and intensified cold conditions. The combination of falling temperatures and fog has increased discomfort, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours.

Air Quality Declines Across Most Cities

Air pollution continued to trouble most districts, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6am exceeding 100 in almost all cities except Bathinda and Rupnagar. Bathinda recorded an AQI of 76, while Rupnagar stood at 63. Jalandhar reported an AQI of 171, Khanna 122, Ludhiana 124, Mandi Gobindgarh 156 and Patiala 143.

Chandigarh’s Sector-22 AQI reached 181, while Mohali and Sneha Sector-53 recorded 153. AQI data for Sector-25 could not be captured. The surge in pollution levels, combined with fog and falling temperatures, has worsened conditions for morning commuters and vulnerable groups.

Forecast: Dry Weather, Fog & Persistent Cold

The weather is expected to remain dry across Punjab for the next seven days, with no rain predicted. Light to moderate fog is likely to appear in various regions of the state, particularly during early mornings.

Minimum temperatures are unlikely to change significantly over the next three days, though cold wave conditions may persist in some pockets. The combination of dry weather, cold winds and foggy conditions signals the steady intensification of winter across Punjab.