Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Shivers! Minimum Temperature Plunges, Fog Blankets Cities, Cold Wave Alert Issued

Punjab Shivers! Minimum Temperature Plunges, Fog Blankets Cities, Cold Wave Alert Issued

The weather is expected to remain dry across Punjab for the next seven days, with no rain predicted. Light to moderate fog is likely to appear in various regions of the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab is bracing for a sharper dip in temperatures as a fresh winter wave strengthens across the state. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature has dropped by 1 degree, falling to 1.6 degrees below normal. Fog continues to persist in several areas, and the yellow alert for a cold wave remains in place. Faridkot recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 3 degrees, making it the coldest location in Punjab, while Chandigarh registered 6.6 degrees. Air pollution levels also remained concerning in cities such as Jalandhar and Chandigarh. From December 5, a new but mild Western Disturbance will influence weather patterns across the Western Himalayas.

Cold Wave Alert For Multiple Punjab Districts

The Meteorological Department has indicated that the weather will remain dry today. A Western Disturbance currently positioned over North Pakistan has begun altering conditions across the region. This system has also shifted the cyclonic circulation from Haryana towards South Himachal Pradesh.

A cold wave alert has been issued for districts bordering Rajasthan, specifically Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar, Fazilka, Bathinda, Moga, Jalandhar and Mansa. These areas are likely to experience further temperature dips and intensified cold conditions. The combination of falling temperatures and fog has increased discomfort, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours.

Air Quality Declines Across Most Cities

Air pollution continued to trouble most districts, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6am exceeding 100 in almost all cities except Bathinda and Rupnagar. Bathinda recorded an AQI of 76, while Rupnagar stood at 63. Jalandhar reported an AQI of 171, Khanna 122, Ludhiana 124, Mandi Gobindgarh 156 and Patiala 143.

Chandigarh’s Sector-22 AQI reached 181, while Mohali and Sneha Sector-53 recorded 153. AQI data for Sector-25 could not be captured. The surge in pollution levels, combined with fog and falling temperatures, has worsened conditions for morning commuters and vulnerable groups.

Forecast: Dry Weather, Fog & Persistent Cold

The weather is expected to remain dry across Punjab for the next seven days, with no rain predicted. Light to moderate fog is likely to appear in various regions of the state, particularly during early mornings.

Minimum temperatures are unlikely to change significantly over the next three days, though cold wave conditions may persist in some pockets. The combination of dry weather, cold winds and foggy conditions signals the steady intensification of winter across Punjab.

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cold Wave PUNJAB Punjab Temperature Drops North India Winter
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget