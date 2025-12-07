Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Man Killed By Parents For Insisting On Bringing His Wife Home

Punjab Man Killed By Parents For Insisting On Bringing His Wife Home



By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking case from Kiyampur village in Amritsar’s Ajnala area has left the community stunned after a 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his own parents during a domestic dispute.

The victim, Simranjang Singh, had been trying to bring his wife, Navpreet Kaur, and their two-year-old son back home. Navpreet had been living with her parents for some time, claiming frequent fights in the household had forced her to leave.

Parents Wanted Their Son To Remarry

According to Navpreet, her in-laws were opposed to her return and allegedly wanted their son to remarry, which had led to prolonged tension between the two families.

On Sunday morning, when Simranjang insisted again that his wife should come home, a heated argument allegedly broke out. In a fit of rage, his parents are accused of attacking him with bricks, striking him repeatedly on the head. He died on the spot from severe head injuries.

Navpreet, her child, and her family have been left devastated. She said she was willing to return to her husband but had always faced hostility from her in-laws.

Navpreet’s father also alleged that his daughter was mistreated after marriage and that Simranjang’s parents had been resisting her return.

Ajnala Police Station SHO Himanshu Bhagat said a murder case has been registered based on a statement by the victim’s grandfather. Police have arrested Simranjang’s father, while his mother is currently absconding.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Punjab Crime Punjab News
