Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Floods: Army, NDRF Conduct Massive Rescue In Amritsar, Several Villages Submerged

Punjab Floods: Army, NDRF Conduct Massive Rescue In Amritsar, Several Villages Submerged

Heavy rains in Punjab submerge villages; Army, NDRF, BSF rescue stranded residents in Amritsar. Relief materials provided as rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas overflow.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Aug 28 (PTI) Rescue and relief operations were carried out in the flood-hit areas across districts in Punjab on Thursday, even as several villages and low-lying areas remained submerged.

The district administrations, with the help of Army, National Disaster Relief Force, Border Security Force and state agencies, continued rescue operations even as the situation remained grim.

The Amritsar district administration evacuated several people, including women, children and elderly, who were stranded in the swamped villages of Ramdas area.

Amphibious all-terrain vehicles, or ATORs, and boats were deployed to rescue stranded people in the area, which was inundated by the rising waters of River Ravi.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, accompanied by Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Maninder Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Gupta, supervised the rescue operation, said an official.

Among the villages affected were Ghonewala, Machhiwala, Mangu Naru, Shahzada, Jattan, Kot Gurbaksh, Pashian, Nissoke, Singhoke, Mehmad, Mundranwala, Ghaggar, Dharmabad, Ramdass, Shampura, Nangal Sohal, Rurewal, Pandori, Langarpur, Galib, and Bedi Channa.

The rescued people were given relief material and food and taken to safer places, the official said.

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have risen following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, inundating large swathes of farmland and villages along their banks.

The worst-affected villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.

The respective district administrations have been appealing to people in flood-hit areas to reach safer places with the use of boats.

The Punjab government has mobilised its entire cabinet to the affected districts to oversee relief operations and ensure the safety of residents.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all the ministers to remain in the field until the situation is under control.

The cabinet ministers are actively monitoring the distribution of essential supplies, managing evacuation efforts, and addressing the immediate needs of those displaced by the floods, officials said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Evacuation Army BSF NDRF Flood Relief Punjab Floods Amritsar Rescue River Ravi Submerged Villages Pathankot Floods
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
Cities
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Trucks Stuck In 50-Km Jam On Chandigarh-Kullu Highway, Apples Worth Crores Rotting
Cities
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
3 Pakistani Terrorists Enter Bihar, Police Release Their Pics Amid High Alert
World
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Anti-India, Israel Messages Written On Minneapolis Shooter's Gun: Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget