Punjab Board Announces Practical Exam Dates For Class 10 & 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the practical examination datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 students, bringing clarity to lakhs of candidates preparing for the 2026 board exams. According to the board, the practical exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 12, 2026, across Punjab. The schedule applies to all categories of students, including those from open schools and candidates appearing for compartment, re-appear, additional subjects, grade or performance improvement, as well as vocational and NSQF subjects. Schools have been directed to ensure students receive complete and timely information.

Practical Exams From February 2 to 12

The Punjab School Education Board said the practical examinations will cover all subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12. This includes regular students as well as those enrolled under open schooling and other special categories. The board has instructed all school principals to properly inform students about the schedule so that no candidate misses the examinations due to lack of communication.

PSEB emphasised that schools must coordinate closely with students and teaching staff to ensure the smooth conduct of practical exams within the stipulated period. Any lapse in communication at the school level could directly affect students’ academic progress, the board cautioned.

How To Check The Datesheet

Students can access the detailed practical examination datesheet by visiting the official PSEB website at www.pseb.ac.in

. A dedicated section on the website contains all relevant information related to the practical exams. In case of any difficulty or clarification, students or schools can contact the board via email at conductpseb@gmail.com

The board advised students to regularly check the official website for updates and instructions related to examinations, rather than relying on unofficial sources.

Following the completion of practical examinations, PSEB will conduct the written board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The board aims to declare the results by the end of May, a timeline intended to help students avoid delays in admissions to higher classes or other institutions.

Approximately 700,000 students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year, underlining the scale of the process. PSEB said it is working to ensure that the examination schedule and result timeline remain student-friendly, allowing candidates to plan their next academic steps without unnecessary hurdles.