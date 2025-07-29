Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPune Techie Jumps From Office Building After Walking Out Of Meeting, Note Found

Pune Techie Jumps From Office Building After Walking Out Of Meeting, Note Found

Piyush was attending a meeting when he reportedly complained of chest pain and stepped out. Minutes later, he jumped from the upper floor of the building, leaving colleagues in shock.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 09:12 AM (IST)

A 23-year-old IT engineer working in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park died by suicide on Monday morning after jumping from the seventh floor of his office building. The incident took place around 10:30 am at Atlas Copco, a company located in Phase One of the technology park.

The deceased, identified as Piyush Ashok Kavade, had been employed with the firm for over a year. According to police, Piyush was attending a meeting when he reportedly complained of chest pain and stepped out. Minutes later, he jumped from the upper floor of the building, leaving colleagues in shock.

Suicide Note Mentions Personal Struggles

Police recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Piyush wrote: “I have failed everywhere in life. Forgive me.” He also addressed a message to his father, expressing that he felt unworthy of being his son and apologised for his actions.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandre confirmed the tragic incident and said an investigation is currently underway to determine what might have led to the suicide.

No Mention of Work Pressure In Suicide Note

Piyush hailed from Nashik, Maharashtra. While the suicide note did not mention any work-related stress or external pressure, police are examining all possible aspects, including personal and professional circumstances, to understand the trigger behind the extreme step.

The company is said to be cooperating with authorities, and statements from colleagues and staff are being recorded as part of the inquiry.

The incident has cast a pall over the workplace, and mental health professionals have once again stressed the importance of awareness and support for young professionals coping with stress.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
