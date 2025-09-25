Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEknath Khadse's Son-in-Law Gets Bail In Pune Drug Party Case

Eknath Khadse's Son-in-Law Gets Bail In Pune Drug Party Case

Pune police raided a Kharadi apartment in July, arresting Khewalkar and others, allegedly seizing cocaine, marijuana, hookah, and liquor.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) A court here on Thursday granted bail to Dr Pranjal Khewalkar, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse, in an alleged drug party case.

Additional Sessions Judge J G Dorle also granted bail to co-accused Prachi Gupta and Sripad Yadav, defence lawyer Pushkar Surve said.

The crime branch of Pune Police had raided a studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area in the early hours of July 27 and allegedly busted a "drug party" going on there.

Khewalkar and six others were arrested, with the police claiming that cocaine, marijuana, hookah and liquor bottles were seized during the raid.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eknath Khadse Pune News MAHARASHTRA NEWS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Jaishankar In US Calls Out 'Double Standards' Over Energy, Economy: 'Threatening Development Can't…'
Jaishankar In US Calls Out 'Double Standards' Over Energy, Economy: 'Threatening Development Can't…'
India
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Movies
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Election 2025
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget