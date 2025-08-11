Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPune: 8 Women Devotees Killed, 29 Injured As Van Plunges Off Hilly Road; PM, CM Announce Ex Gratia

A pick-up van accident in Pune killed eight women and injured 29 others en route to a temple. The vehicle, carrying around 40 passengers, plunged off a hilly road after the driver lost control.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)

Pune, Aug 11 (PTI) Eight women on their way to a temple were killed and 29 people injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in fell off the road on a hilly terrain in Pune district on Monday, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased.

The vehicle carrying around 40 passengers, most of them women and children, veered off the road and plunged 25 to 30 feet down around 1 PM after the driver lost control of the wheel, a police officer said, citing the preliminary information.

The victims, who hailed from Papalwadi village, were headed to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil to mark the auspicious Monday of the Shravan month.

Locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

"Eight women have died and 29 others sustained injuries," the officer said, adding that 10 ambulances rushed the injured persons to nearby hospitals.

PM Modi stated that he was saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune.

"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO stated.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons.

"A tragic incident has taken place in which seven people died after a pick-up van met with an accident. I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased. Rs 4 lakh aid will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," he stated in a post on X. PTI SPK ARU NSK

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Pune Devendra Fadnavis PM Modi NARENDRA MODI Pune Accident Pune News
