'Stale Food, Death Threats': Truck Cleaner Alleges Kidnapping By Puja Khedkar’s Family

A 22-year-old truck cleaner has accused the family of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar of kidnapping and threatening him with death after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai last week.

The incident occurred on September 13 along the Mulund-Airoli Road, when a concrete mixer truck brushed against a Land Cruiser. The minor collision escalated into an argument between the truck’s driver and helper and two occupants of the SUV, who allegedly demanded money for damages.

Locked up, fed stale food

According to the victim, identified as Pralhad Kumar Chauhan, he was forcibly taken away by Puja Khedkar’s father, Dilip Khedkar, and their driver-cum-bodyguard, Praful Salunkhe, under the pretext of being escorted to a police station. His phone was confiscated en route, and he was warned to stay silent, reported NDTV.

Instead of being taken to the police, Chauhan was allegedly confined in a room meant for watchmen at the Khedkars’ Pune residence. “I was kept locked inside, fed stale food, and told I would be killed if my employer did not pay compensation,” he told police.

Investigators also found that Puja Khedkar’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, allegedly handed over the room keys and removed CCTV cameras from the house to destroy evidence of the abduction.

Police action so far

Following a complaint filed by the truck owner, Navi Mumbai Police tracked the victim to Pune and rescued him on Sunday.

Salunkhe has since been arrested and remanded in police custody until September 23. The Khedkar couple and another accused remain absconding.

Authorities have filed a case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), later adding charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement for extortion, and extortion. Pune Police have also registered a separate case against Manorama Khedkar for obstructing the investigation.

Ongoing controversy around Puja Khedkar

This is the latest controversy linked to Puja Khedkar, who is already under investigation for allegedly misrepresenting facts in her 2022 UPSC application to obtain reservation benefits. She has denied the charges, but the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched criminal proceedings, and Delhi Police have filed an FIR against her.

The Khedkar family has previously drawn public scrutiny. Last year, a video surfaced showing Manorama Khedkar allegedly threatening a farmer. She was later arrested and released on bail.