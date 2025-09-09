Pro-Pakistan Slogans Raised In Karnataka's Shivamogga During Eid Milad Festival

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPro-Pakistan Slogans Raised In Karnataka's Shivamogga During Eid Milad Festival

A video that has gone viral purportedly shows a group of youths shouting "Pakistan Zindabad." Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the mindset behind raising such slogans.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Shivamogga (Karnataka) Sep 9 (PTI) Pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in the communally sensitive Bhadravati town of Shivamogga district, police sources said on Tuesday.

According to police, a Muslim outfit had organised the celebration on Monday night in Bhadravati Old Town. A video that has gone viral purportedly shows a group of youths shouting "Pakistan Zindabad." The incident has triggered concern in the district, which has witnessed communal flare-ups in the past.

Confirming the development, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said, "The incident happened on Monday. We are registering an FIR in Bhadravati now and identifying the persons in it. We are verifying where it was shot, when it was shot, who all have shouted, and the genuineness of the video, and then we will be proceeding with investigation." The SP added that three police teams led by three inspectors have been formed to identify those involved. "We have footages shot from drones, CCTV and videos taken by our video team," he told reporters.

He said strict action would be initiated once the investigation establishes the facts.

"We have taken a serious note of the incident," the SP said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the mindset behind raising such slogans.

Chikkaballapura BJP MP K Sudhakar said this incident shows that the anti-national elements are emboldened under the Congress rule in the state. He said it started with a similar sloganeering on the Vidhana Soudha corridors two years ago. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
