Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPriyanka Gandhi Launches Drinking Water Project Sanctioned By Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Launches Drinking Water Project Sanctioned By Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

The project aims to supply drinking water to residents of Mylukunnu, a long-pending demand of the local community. Priyanka spent several days in Wayanad last month meeting local residents.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Congress general secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the focus of her ongoing work in her constituency is on addressing people’s daily needs and ensuring that welfare projects are implemented effectively.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, “Privileged to have inaugurated a project sanctioned by my brother Shri Rahul Gandhi and to have been able to provide water for the Mylukunnu Unnathi and all these lovely ladies.”

The project aims to supply drinking water to residents of Mylukunnu, a long-pending demand of the local community.

During her most recent visit to her constituency, which ended last month, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the progress of the scheme with officials of the concerned department.

She said discussions were also held on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the water supply infrastructure.

“I also discussed the long-term maintenance issues of these projects with officials of the department, and we followed up with a discussion in the DISHA meeting as well,” she wrote in her post.

Priyanka added that the review meeting recommended a set of follow-up steps to ensure that the projects, when handed over to the community, are accompanied by proper handholding and guidance from the implementing agencies.

The Congress MP, who spent several days in Wayanad last month meeting local residents and visiting development sites, has been emphasising participatory governance and monitoring to strengthen grassroots delivery of schemes.

The latest visit marks another phase of her constituency outreach that combines direct public engagement with close oversight of project execution, a model she has described as essential to making development “responsive and people-centred.”

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad from 2019-2024 and contested the May 2024 general elections again. But after he won, the Congress party asked him to represent the Rae Bareli constituency, and he resigned from Wayanad.

In the by-election in November last year, Priyanka Gandhi won a stellar victory.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Priyanka Gandhi Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi 'Wayanad'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget