Priyanka Gandhi Launches Drinking Water Project Sanctioned By Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad

New Delhi: Congress general secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the focus of her ongoing work in her constituency is on addressing people’s daily needs and ensuring that welfare projects are implemented effectively.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, “Privileged to have inaugurated a project sanctioned by my brother Shri Rahul Gandhi and to have been able to provide water for the Mylukunnu Unnathi and all these lovely ladies.”

The project aims to supply drinking water to residents of Mylukunnu, a long-pending demand of the local community.

During her most recent visit to her constituency, which ended last month, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the progress of the scheme with officials of the concerned department.

She said discussions were also held on ensuring the long-term sustainability of the water supply infrastructure.

“I also discussed the long-term maintenance issues of these projects with officials of the department, and we followed up with a discussion in the DISHA meeting as well,” she wrote in her post.

Priyanka added that the review meeting recommended a set of follow-up steps to ensure that the projects, when handed over to the community, are accompanied by proper handholding and guidance from the implementing agencies.

The Congress MP, who spent several days in Wayanad last month meeting local residents and visiting development sites, has been emphasising participatory governance and monitoring to strengthen grassroots delivery of schemes.

The latest visit marks another phase of her constituency outreach that combines direct public engagement with close oversight of project execution, a model she has described as essential to making development “responsive and people-centred.”

Incidentally, Rahul Gandhi represented Wayanad from 2019-2024 and contested the May 2024 general elections again. But after he won, the Congress party asked him to represent the Rae Bareli constituency, and he resigned from Wayanad.

In the by-election in November last year, Priyanka Gandhi won a stellar victory.

