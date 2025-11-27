IPL Auction: Costliest Players Ever Bought By Each IPL Team

IPL's most expensive player: Indian Premier League has always been known for its drama, intensity, and blockbuster bidding wars. Over the years, every franchise has made at least one headline-making purchase that shook the auction room and set social media buzzing.

The list includes only the highest-priced players purchased during the auction, excluding those who were retained, traded, or designated as icon players between 2008 and 2010.

These big-money signings reflect not just the players' talent but the teams' hunger to dominate the league.

IPL's Costliest Icons

CSK: Ben Stokes - ₹16.25 crore

DC: Yuvraj Singh - ₹16 crore

GT: Jos Buttler - ₹15.75 crore

KKR: Mitchell Starc - ₹24.75 crore

LSG: Rishabh Pant - ₹27.75 crore

MI: Cameron Green - ₹17.5 crore

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer - ₹26.75 crore

RCB: Kyle Jamieson - ₹15 crore

RR: Chris Morris - ₹16.25 crore

SRH: Pat Cummins - ₹20.5 crore

For Chennai Super Kings, the most expensive buy came in the form of England’s dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was snapped up for ₹16.25 crore. Delhi Capitals’ costliest deal goes back to one of Indian cricket’s biggest names - Yuvraj Singh - who was bought for ₹16 crore, showcasing his timeless demand.

Gujarat Titans stunned many by securing Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore, a move that instantly strengthened their batting firepower. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders made history with the jaw-dropping ₹24.75 crore signing of Mitchell Starc, one of the most expensive buys the league has ever seen.

But the record-breaker of all was Lucknow Super Giants, who pulled off a sensational deal by retaining Rishabh Pant for ₹27.75 crore, the highest figure in their history. Mumbai Indians, known for bold decisions, made Cameron Green their biggest buy at ₹17.5 crore.

Punjab Kings continued their tradition of aggressive bidding with Shreyas Iyer, securing him for ₹26.75 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s priciest call was Kyle Jamieson at ₹15 crore, while Rajasthan Royals splurged ₹16.25 crore on the versatile Chris Morris.

Sunrisers Hyderabad weren’t far behind, going all out for Australian captain Pat Cummins, signing him for ₹20.5 crore - a deal that made waves across the cricketing world.

As every IPL season proves, sometimes one player is all it takes to rewrite a team’s destiny.