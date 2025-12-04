Primary Teachers’ Case: Kalyan Banerjee Slams Ex-Justice Ganguly, Calls Him ‘Politically Driven’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPrimary Teachers’ Case: Kalyan Banerjee Slams Ex-Justice Ganguly, Calls Him ‘Politically Driven’

Trinamool MP and senior lawyer Kalyan Banerjee criticised Abhijit Gangopadhyay, saying, "The single bench said that there was widespread corruption."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: The division bench of the Calcutta High Court has upheld the employment of 32,000 primary school teachers, rejecting the earlier verdict of then-Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which had cancelled their services. The decision brought relief not only to the teachers but also to the state government.

Kalyan Banerjee Targets Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Trinamool MP and senior lawyer Kalyan Banerjee criticised Abhijit Gangopadhyay, saying, "The single bench said that there was widespread corruption. But no one could show any evidence in support of it. They have been serving for nine years. Their jobs were taken away based on some complaint. The court has given a good verdict. We are grateful to the division bench. I am personally grateful to the judges."

Allegations of Political Bias

Kalyan further alleged a trend of political interference in Bengal’s recruitment process. "If a judge has a political agenda, like Abhijit Gangopadhyay had, if the judiciary is judged based on that political agenda, it becomes flawed. Another thing is that a group of CPM lawyers is getting indulgence. What they said then, what they are saying now, their words are being given importance. No one else's words are being listened to. This is not a good sign," he said.

Judiciary Must Remain Above Politics

He added, "Those who judge in the judiciary go above everything, above politics, above their own biases, which is what the division bench has done today. One day after Abhijit Gangopadhyay got 32,000 jobs, one group raised slogans calling him 'God'. Today, others are raising slogans calling him 'devil'. The one who has made the judiciary politically motivated is Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Judiciary and politics are completely different. Judges should not do politics. Their job is to judge, not seek publicity."

On Corruption Allegations

Kalyan clarified, "This verdict has nothing to do with arrests or CBI cases. No corruption could be proven in these 32,000 jobs. Only Abhijit Gangopadhyay claimed there was corruption. Doing so out of political vendetta is wrong."

Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s Response

Speaking to ABP Ananda, Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, "The division bench has the power to judge, that's why there is a division bench. They did what they thought was right! I have nothing to say! I said what I thought as a judge. There is a difference! If I know what happened on the ground, I will tell you. He can tell. I have nothing to say."

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 06:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kalyan Banerjee Abhijit Ganguly .TMC
Sources: PM Modi To Receive President Putin At Delhi Airport
Inside Vladimir Putin's Security: How The Russian President Is Shielded On Foreign Tours
IndiGo Flight Disruptions Spark Airport Chaos As New Crew Rules Trigger Delays, Cancellations
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Court Rejects Bail In Sexual Abuse Case
