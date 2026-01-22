Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAfter Prateek Yadav Seeks Divorce, Will Aparna Yadav Move Women’s Commission? UP Panel Chief Responds

BJP leader Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, is the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s younger brother, Prateek Yadav, has publicly stated that he wants a divorce from his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav. Speaking from a public platform, Prateek described Aparna as “selfish” and “dishonest,” and said he wishes to separate from her, triggering tension within the Yadav family and intensifying political buzz across Uttar Pradesh.

Aparna Yadav currently serves as vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission. Amid speculation that she might raise the divorce issue before the commission, its chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan clarified that Aparna has not approached the body regarding the matter.

'Aparna Capable of Handling Personal Decisions'

Babita Singh Chauhan said Aparna Yadav is capable of managing her personal affairs on her own and does not need to approach the Women’s Commission. She noted that Aparna herself is the commission’s vice-chairperson and regularly takes significant decisions, adding that she can take decisions related to her personal life independently as well.

Chauhan also spoke about a recent meeting of the Women’s Commission, saying such meetings are held every month to review work done during the previous month and to discuss future plans aimed at women’s welfare.

Why Prateek Yadav Announced Divorce

The latest dispute within the Mulayam Singh Yadav family has drawn statewide attention. Prateek Yadav announced his intention to divorce Aparna Yadav through an Instagram post, stating that he wants to end the marriage as soon as possible. He alleged that Aparna prioritises her personal fame over her family.

Prateek further claimed that he is going through a severe mental phase and that Aparna never paid attention to his condition. He alleged that she thinks only about herself and never tries to understand his situation. He also said he regrets the marriage and went on to describe Aparna as someone who “breaks families.”

Related Video

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj

Input By : Nimisha Srivastava

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Prateek Yadav's stance on his marriage to Aparna Yadav?

Prateek Yadav has publicly stated his desire for a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, citing her alleged selfishness and dishonesty.

Has Aparna Yadav approached the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission regarding her divorce?

No, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission has clarified that Aparna Yadav has not approached the body regarding her personal divorce matter.

What reasons did Prateek Yadav give for wanting a divorce?

Prateek Yadav alleged that Aparna prioritizes personal fame over family, is selfish, and doesn't consider his mental state.

Is Aparna Yadav involved with the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission?

Yes, Aparna Yadav serves as the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav Prateek Yadav Samajwadi Party UP News Samajwadi Party
