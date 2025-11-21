Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet

Bihar's new NDA government allocated portfolios, notably giving the Home Department to BJP's Samrat Choudhary, sparking opposition criticism that BJP now controls the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar’s newly formed NDA government has finalised the allocation of ministerial portfolios, with the official announcement made on Friday evening. In a major political move, the Home Department, traditionally held by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been handed over to Samrat Choudhary of the BJP. The decision has triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad criticised the development, claiming the BJP has now taken full control of the state’s governance. He alleged that Nitish Kumar’s role is reduced to a mere figurehead, while the BJP will dictate political decisions through the Home Ministry.

Ahmad stated that the move proves the NDA government will function according to BJP’s policies and ideology. He also accused the party of strategically executing a “political trap” to sideline Nitish Kumar.

The portfolio distribution reveals that the new cabinet includes 26 ministers apart from the Chief Minister — 14 from BJP, eight from JD(U), two from LJP, and one each from HAM and RLM. Several ministers currently hold more than one department, with further adjustments expected after cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on the newly sworn-in ministers, branding the cabinet “a slap in the face of the people of Bihar”. Speaking after a day-long silent fast in West Champaran, he alleged that corrupt and criminal leaders were inducted into top positions.

Kishor claimed that leaders in the government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar, have no real concern for Bihar. He accused the NDA of “buying votes” by depositing ₹10,000 into the accounts of over one crore women during the elections and misusing funds, including a World Bank grant.

He further asserted that the Jan Suraaj Party will ensure that women eventually receive the ₹2 lakh promised ahead of the polls. “If I’m wrong, the government can put me behind bars,” he said defiantly.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
NDA RJD Prashant Kishor NITISH KUMAR Bihar Elections 2025
