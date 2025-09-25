PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Delhi BJP's New Office On September 29: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The much-awaited inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office building on DDU Marg is likely to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president JP Nadda on September 29, sources said on Thursday.

Preparations for the inaugural function are being done keeping in mind the prime minister's presence, said a top party source.

"Invitation for the new party office's inauguration has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office and he is likely to attend, though a final confirmation is awaited," he said.

Besides PM Modi, the top brass of the BJP, including party chief JP Nadda, will be present in the function, he added.

The construction work for the new building was already completed, and the last-minute touches too were given along with the necessary statutory permissions like occupancy certificate, fire safety among others, sources said.

The Delhi unit of the BJP currently operates from its headquarters at a bungalow near Gurudwara Rakabganj on Pandit Pant Marg in Lutyens Delhi.

The new party office building incorporates elements of south Indian architecture, featuring high pillars at the entrance and at its facade, party leaders stated.

Located on an 825 square metre plot, the five-storeyed building comprises 30,000 square feet of built-up area, including the facade, entrance, and pillars. It is designed to be environment friendly and equipped with modern amenities, they said.

The structure includes two basements for vehicle parking. The ground floor houses a conference room, reception area, and canteen, while an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 people is situated on the first floor, they added.

"The new building will solve the problem related to accommodating offices for various organisations and party MPs at the Pant Marg office," said a senior Delhi BJP leader.

The offices of the Delhi BJP’s various cells and staff will be located on the second floor, while the third floor will accommodate the offices of party vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries.

The top floor will house the offices of the Delhi BJP president and the general secretary (organisation), along with rooms for Delhi MPs and state unit in-charges, he added.

