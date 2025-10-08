PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line-3, To Boost Connectivity To South Mumbai

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Metro Line-3, To Boost Connectivity To South Mumbai

Mumbai Metro: Now, travel time between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR will take less than an hour, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase (2B, between Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade) of Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. Constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,200 crore, this final stretch completes the entire 33.5 km underground metro corridor, which has been developed at a total cost exceeding Rs 37,270 crore.

The fully operational Metro Line 3 is expected to ease vehicular traffic in Mumbai and provide faster, smoother travel for daily commuters. The final phase will enhance connectivity to South Mumbai, including key areas such as Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Marine Drive, while offering direct access to major administrative and financial hubs, including the Bombay High Court, Mantralaya, Reserve Bank of India, Bombay Stock Exchange, and Nariman Point.

Mumbai Metro New Route To Cut Travel Time

According to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), travel time between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR will take less than an hour, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70. Trains will run every five minutes from 5:55 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The eco-friendly metro is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 2.61 lakh tonnes annually and cater to approximately 13 lakh passengers daily.

PM Modi Launches Mumbai One App

In addition, PM Modi will launch “Mumbai One”, an integrated mobility app covering 11 public transport operators (PTOs), including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, 7, Mumbai Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, Mumbai Suburban Railway, BEST, Thane Municipal Transport, Mira Bhayander Municipal Transport, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport.

The app enables commuters to book digital tickets across multiple modes, enjoy seamless transfers, and access real-time updates on delays, alternative routes, and estimated arrival times. It also provides map-based information on nearby stations, attractions, points of interest, and includes an SOS feature for safety. By integrating multiple public transport services, the Mumbai One App aims to enhance convenience, efficiency, and security for city commuters.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 04:21 PM (IST)
Navi Mumbai Airport Mumbai Metro 3 Mumbai One Mumbai Metro Aqua Line PM Narendra Modi Mumbai Atre Chowk Cuffe Parade Mumbai One App
