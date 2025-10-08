Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub

PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub

Phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. Commercial operations of the airport are expected to begin in December 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport during his visit to Maharashtra on October 8-9, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure. The commercial operations of the airport are expected to begin in December 2025.

With this inauguration, Mumbai has now joined the league of global cities like London, New York, and Tokyo that have more than one international airport. PM Modi also undertook a walkthrough of the newly built airport.

The airport is a key step towards the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global aviation hub. As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it will complement the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in managing passenger and cargo traffic, reducing congestion, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Here are 10 key facts about India’s new AI-enabled aviation hub:

  • The NMIA is developed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model at an estimated cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

  • Spread over 1,160 hectares, NMIA is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA).

  • NMIA is capable of handling over 3 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, boosting India’s logistics efficiency.

  • The airport, which is India's largest Greenfield airport project, is developed through a PPP Model, with participation from public agencies and private investors.

  • The airport is designed with intelligent air traffic management, smart surveillance, and automated passenger processing for seamless operations.

  • AI-based design will ensure efficient check-ins, baggage management, and crowd control.

  • Among its unique offerings is an Automated People Mover (APM), a transit system planned to connect all four passenger terminals for smooth inter-terminal transfers, as well as a landside APM linking the city-side infrastructure.

  • The airport will also feature dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), solar power generation of approximately 47 MW, and EV bus services for public connectivity across the city, keeping in line with sustainable practices.

  • NMIA will also be the first airport in the country to be connected by Water Taxi.

  • Phase 1 is complete, and commercial flights are set to begin in December 2025.

PM Modi also inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 and launched India’s first integrated common mobility app, 'Mumbai One,' for 11 public transport operators during his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navi Mumbai Narendra Modi PM Modi Navi Mumbai International Airport PM Modi In Mumbai 'Narendra Modi'
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
'Will Not Contest If...' Manjhi's Big Remark Ahead Of Bihar Elections
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: 10 Facts About India's New AI-Enabled Aviation Hub
PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai Airport: 10 Facts About India's Largest Greenfield Aviation Project
Cities
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Akhilesh Yadav Meets Azam Khan First Time In 2 Years: Watch
Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget