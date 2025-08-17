Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects

PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects

PM Modi inaugurated the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway and UER-II worth ₹11,000 crore, after reviewing progress and interacting with workers. The projects will cut travel time and ease congestion.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two landmark highway projects in the national capital—the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II). Built at a combined cost of nearly ₹11,000 crore, the two corridors are expected to ease traffic congestion, cut travel time, and significantly improve connectivity across Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

Ahead of the inauguration, the Prime Minister virtually reviewed the progress of the projects.

Morever the PM also interacted with construction workers, acknowledging their efforts.

PM Modi felicitated by Delhi CM and Haryana CM  

At the inauguration of the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honored the Prime Minister with a shawl, while Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini placed a traditional turban on his head as a mark of respect.

‘Historic Gift for Delhi’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the inauguration ceremony at Rohini Sector 37, alongside Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and local MP Yogender Chandolia. Thanking the Prime Minister, Gupta described the projects as a “historic gift” for the capital and a crucial step toward the vision of a “Viksit Delhi.”

“The UER-II is more than a road project. It is an investment in Delhi’s future that will reduce congestion, save travel time, and directly uplift the quality of life for lakhs of residents,” she said. 

PM Modi Inaugurates the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Delhi section of UER-II and Dwarka Expressway from Rohini.

Travel Time Cut, Congestion Eased

The 75-km-long UER-II corridor begins at NH-44 (Alipur), passes through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh, and Dwarka, and concludes at NH-48 near Mahipalpur. One of its biggest advantages is cutting the travel time between the Singhu border and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from nearly two hours to just 40 minutes.

According to officials, the new road will relieve pressure on Delhi’s Inner and Outer Ring Roads and decongest traffic at major junctions including Mukarba Chowk, Peeragarhi, Madhuban Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-9. It also connects major highways—NH-44, NH-9, and NH-48—boosting trade and logistics hubs like Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.

Before the inauguratiom PM also took a walk on the newly constructed highway. And reviewed the map and the blueprint of the project. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini were also with him. 

Dwarka Expressway: Delhi Stretch Operational

The 10.1 km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway, built at a cost of ₹5,360 crore, is now operational. It directly links with UER-II and provides multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.

 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
