Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a promise to farmers and small traders of the country from Ahmedabad on Monday amid tariff tensions with the US. He also asked the businessmen in the country to put a board outside saying they sell only 'swadeshi' (indigenous) goods.

Addressing a public rally in Ahmedabad, where he inaugurated several developmental projects, Modi assured that his government would never allow any harm to come in way of the farmers and small traders.

"Today, across the world, everyone is busy doing politics driven by economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I want to tell my small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers, cattle rearers and I am saying this on the land of Gandhiji- be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or cattle rearers of my country, I promise you again and again that your interests are Modi's top priority. My government will always protect you and will never allow any harm to come your way...," he said.

"Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods."

Ahead of the festival season, Modi also reiterated his pitch to buy 'Made In India' products to encourage indigenous production.

"This is the season of festivals. Now Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dhanteras, Diwali... all these festivals are coming. These are celebrations of our culture but they should also be celebrations of self-reliance. Therefore, I want to reiterate my request to you once again that we must adopt a mantra in our lives: whatever we buy will be 'Made in India', it will be indigenous.

I appeal to the citizens of our country to prioritise purchasing goods that are Made in India. Whether it's decorative items or gifts, let us choose products manufactured within our own nation. I also encourage businesses to refrain from selling items sourced from other countries. These small yet impactful steps can play a significant role in driving our nation's progress and prosperity..."