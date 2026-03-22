Pilgrimage To Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Resumes After Temporary Suspension

Jammu: The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district resumed on Sunday after its temporary suspension due to heavy rush, officials said.

Authorities on Saturday suspended the pilgrimage to the cave shrine due to a heavy rush at the Bhawan, as 39,000 devotees paid obeisance at the temple till late in the afternoon.

Chaitra Navratri started on March 19 and will end on March 27.

“The yatra has been resumed after temporary suspension due to a heavy rush at the Bhawan,” a shrine board official said. He said that registration for the yatra resumed this morning in Katra.

Nearly one lakh devotees have paid obeisance so far, with authorities ensuring smooth and safe arrangements for the pilgrimage.

On Saturday, more than 39,000 pilgrims visited the holy town of Katra and paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple, officials said.

Officials said that more than 5,000 more pilgrims were on their way to the cave shrine after registration. There was a huge rush of pilgrims at the registration centre.

Hundreds of devotees chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ were trekking along the serpentine pathway to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple atop Trikuta hills on the third day of Navratri to pay obeisance and seek the deity’s blessings.

Decorated with a variety of fresh flowers filling the air with fragrance and illuminated with multi-coloured lights to provide a spectacular view to devotees, the cave shrine is witnessing a huge rush of pilgrims.

Authorities have put in place multi-tier security arrangements at the Katra base camp and en route to the shrine to ensure a safe and secure yatra.

The sacred Shat Chandi Maha Yagya commenced at the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Thursday, heralding the auspicious beginning of Chaitra Navratri 2026.

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